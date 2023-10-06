Beaches Oktoberfest back this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest is Florida’s largest annual Oktoberfest celebration. This 2 day festival boasts a variety of German beer, live music, food trucks, a vendor village, and a tons of games and activities.

General admission for the concert and other activities are free.

Tickets are optional, but guests must have a ticket to purchase beer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The festival takes place Friday October 6 and Saturday October 7 from at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Friday the festival gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Saturday the gates are open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.