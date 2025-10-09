Beaches Oktoberfest moves full Friday lineup to Sunday due to weather concerns

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Beaches Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Friday, October 10th, has been postponed due to inclement weather and will now take place on Sunday, October 12th.

The decision to cancel Friday’s events was made after careful consideration of the weather forecast, which predicted high winds and adverse conditions. The festival organizers have rescheduled the event for Sunday, ensuring a full lineup of performances and activities.

The Sunday schedule will feature the entire lineup originally planned for Friday, including performances by Badfish: Tribute to Sublime, The Ries Brothers, and The Hulagans. Additionally, The Haze Brothers and Ryan Campbell have been added to the schedule, promising a day full of entertainment.

Attendees holding tickets for Friday will have the flexibility to use them for entry on either Saturday, October 11th, or the rescheduled Sunday, October 12th.

No further action is required from ticket holders, who simply need to present their Friday tickets at the gate.

The festival organizers expressed their excitement for the rescheduled event, emphasizing their commitment to the safety and enjoyment of all participants. They also noted that tickets for both Saturday and Sunday are still available for purchase.

