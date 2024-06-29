Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol hosting annual 5th of July beach cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol needs help cleaning up after the 4th of July.

You can help clean up the beach at the ends of Beach Boulevard and 8th Avenue North from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The organization will supply bags and gloves.

You don’t have to pre-register. If you’re under 18, you need to have an adult with you.

Make sure to wear sturdy shoes, wear sunscreen, and bring water.

