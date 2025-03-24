The Bearded Pig to close Jacksonville Beach location in April

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Popular barbecue restaurant The Bearded Pig announced it’s closing its Jacksonville Beach location on Sunday, April 6.

In a post on social media, The Bearded Pig says, “We want to say a very heartfelt thank you to all of the guests that have dined with us over the years, enjoyed a cool drink on the patio, the kids who have adorned our chalk walls with amazing art and our staff that have poured their hearts into serving the community.”

The restaurant’s owners say they “opened the location at a difficult time, post covid, with extremely high construction costs and staffing shortages. Both combined make it difficult for the business to ever have financial success. As with any business endeavor, you have to know when it’s time to say goodbye and we have certainly learned a number of lessons in regards to our business and the ever-changing Jacksonville markets.” The owners add that many of the staff at the Jacksonville Beach location will be integrated into their San Marco location on Kings Ave.

“[O]ur San Marco location[...] is thriving and we will direct all our focus and energy into its continued success— New menu features, expanded bar options, elevated fast casual dining, and continued growth of our Catering department,” says the owners of the Southern style BBQ restaurant.

According to its website, The Bearded Pig was founded in 2016 by Chad Munsey and Michael Schmidt “in the heart of the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville.” The Jacksonville Beach location is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 A.M. to 9 P.M and the San Marco location is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.









©2025 Cox Media Group