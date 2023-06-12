Beekeeper wins ‘unbeelievable’ $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket sold in Lake City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that a beekeeper from Turtle Lake, North Dakota hit it big after playing a popular scratch-off game.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mason Maxwell, 47, is all ‘abuzz’ after winning $1 million playing the Diamond Mine 20X scratch-off. Maxwell claimed his prize on Monday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000 after taxes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Maxwell purchased his winning ticket from SunStop, located at 3519 N. U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lake City, where he lives during the summer months. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Read: Jacksonville resident wins $39,819.20 in Fantasy 5 Florida lottery

The Diamond Mine 20X scratch-off is a $10 game offering various amounts of payouts to winners. The grand prize is $1 million with a total of 4 winners possible. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.32. Diamond Mind 20X was first sold in December of 2022.