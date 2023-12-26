'Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see:' Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy coming to Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A chilling cocktail experience is coming to Jacksonville in January.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will bring a unique experience to Jacksonville from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6. Feverup describes it as a chilling cocktail experience that brings four of Poe’s stories off the page and onto the stage as told through Poe historians. This is all done while pairing the popup with four classic cocktails.

The expertly crafted cocktails highlight some of Poe’s most revered stories. A lead mixologist and several historians will take those attending through an immersive experience that will bring Poe’s tales to life. It’s a show that promises to dazzle.

The Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy will be coming to the Riverside House on 2165 Park St. Standard admission is $55 and includes entry to the experience plus four cocktails. You have to be 21 years or older to attend.

For more information to purchase tickets click on this link.

