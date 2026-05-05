Palatka woman arrested, found sleeping in car with children had ‘trafficking amounts’ of meth

PALATKA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Sunday after Putnam County sheriff’s deputies said they found her sleeping in a car with three children at a Palatka church.

A deputy noticed the vehicle earlier in the day when responding to another call. The deputy returned to the scene at Midway Baptist Church on Bardin Road and observed a woman and three small children asleep inside the car. The children ranged in age from an infant to 4 years old, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

After additional deputies arrived, they woke the woman, identified as Amanda Burkes, 33, of Palatka.

“Despite telling deputies there were no drugs in the vehicle, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle,” a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

Burkes was arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect, trafficking amounts of amphetamine, possession of a vehicle for drug activity, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

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