Potato chip company recalls some of its products over Salmonella concerns

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips across the U.S. after learning a seasoning ingredient might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The problem comes from a batch of dry milk powder supplied by California Dairies, Inc.

The milk powder was used in seasoning for some chips, and though the batches tested negative for Salmonella before being used, Utz said it’s recalling the chips out of caution.

Salmonella can make people sick, especially young kids, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. In rare cases, the infection can become more severe.

So far, Utz says no one has gotten sick from the chips.

The recall only affects the specific Zapp’s and Dirty potato chip products listed by the company, which are sold nationwide.

Utz says no other products are part of this recall.

Click here to see the full list of recalled products. See pictures below.

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