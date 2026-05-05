Deputies rescue boaters just before boat sinks near Fort Clinch

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are safe after their boat started sinking near Fort Clinch on Saturday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

It all happened when their boat hit some rocks at the entrance to the St. Marys River and started taking on water fast.

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The local Marine Unit was out doing their usual patrol when they heard the emergency call for help over the radio.

Within about 15 minutes, officers made it to the scene and saw the boat was filling up with water.

They told the people on board to grab what they could and get off the boat right away.

More help showed up from Florida Fish and Wildlife and Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue, and together they got everyone out just before the boat sank.

They even managed to pull out a jet ski and a small dinghy.

Deputies said on Sunday that the wrecked boat is stuck about 50 yards from the shore, just north of the beach access and warn people to stay away.

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