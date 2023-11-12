Bethel Church is celebrating 185 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bethel Church is celebrating 185 years by celebrating their oldest members and hosting a brick campaign.

The brick campaign is to fill the canopy sidewalk of the main entrance and upgrade the beautification of the Bethel Baptist Street entrance way.

You may individualize a brick for you, your family, honor a loved one, or make a memoriam.

Read: ‘Pork Chop’: 400-pound pig removed from Florida home over health concerns

People can purchase an engraved brick on their website.

How it works is the bricks are 4″x 8″ and are engraved using state of the art laser technology.

Purchase a bring here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville ranked as the 76th best city for singles overall

Read: ‘It’s kind of disappointing:’ Northeast Florida homes most unaffordable ever

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.