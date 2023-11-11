Jacksonville ranked as the 76th best city for singles overall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As “cuffing season” approaches, Zumper researched where it is most likely to your perfect match.

The report analyzed around 100 cities across the nation and compiled data that includes metrics on dating satisfaction, overall single population, cost of living, entertainment and restaurant options, unemployment rate, median income and more.

One of the cities that made it to the top 100 is Jacksonville.

Jacksonville was ranked 76th over all with a median rent graded “B”, a percentage of singles rated “D”, and a dating satisfaction graded “D”.

The top place for singles Atlanta, GA.

Key takeaways:

Atlanta, GA is the overall best city for singles

New Haven, CT has the highest population of singles at 61.49%

Gilbert, AZ has the highest dating satisfaction rate among renters

Bakersfield, CA is the overall worst city for singles

You can find the full report and methodology here: https://www.zumper.com/blog/best-cities-for-singles/

