Two Jacksonville bank robberies, police searching for one suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect who sources tell Action News Jax is believed to be behind two bank robberies this week.

The latest happening at the 121 Financial Credit Union near the River City Marketplace close to the airport.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the way this robbery went down is the same exact way the last one did at a different bank just two days ago -- and now federal agencies are involved.

“It’s a little crazy and it’s a little scary,” Alisha Clemons, who saw police responding to Friday’s scene, said.

Police said the suspect walked into 121 Financial Credit Union near the River City Marketplace and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. After getting an unspecified amount of cash, he left the area on foot.

Clemons tried stopping at the bank just after it happened.

“The police had it all blocked off and I saw red and white tape across the entrance and back entrance,” Clemons said. “I did see some guys with fingerprint kits dusting the doors and walking in and out the bank.”

The FBI and US Marshals are helping out now with the robbery -- Sgt. Karen Dukes with JSO said they’re not releasing any suspect photos yet.

“We’re actively working with federal agencies so right now we’re not going to disclose anything until we reach a point where we need the public’s help,” Sgt. Dukes said.

Investigators said the way this crime happened is the same way the Regions Bank in the Highlands neighborhood was robbed just two days ago. The suspect gave the bank teller a note, didn’t show a gun, got the money, and left the area.

For comparison, the two banks are only nine minutes from each other.

“There’s a lot we wouldn’t expect in the world today but that, no, you gotta be bold,” Clemons said. “It’s hard times for anybody no matter what you do but that’s real bold.”

Clemons said to know that two robberies happened -- she vows to be more aware of her surroundings.

“This time of the year, I don’t carry my purse and if I’m alone, I don’t go into stores by myself.”

In both robberies, JSO said the suspect didn’t show a firearm and also didn’t have a mask on. Police said they’re looking for a man who’s roughly 5-foot-9, 180 pounds wearing blue jeans, a striped polo shirt, and khaki hat. They ask if you see someone that matches the description to give them a call at 904-630-0500.

