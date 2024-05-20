Boy calls 911 to ask for pepperoni pizza, Domino’s Pizza and Nassau County deputies deliver

A little boy in Nassau County got a delicious lesson about when to call 911.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on its Facebook page that 5-year-old Xavier “dialed 911 multiple times because he wanted a pepperoni pizza.”

Domino’s Pizza teamed up to help Deputies Terry, Dill, Fitzpatrick, Fields, and Reifschnedier deliver Xavier’s pizza.

The deputies took the yummy opportunity to remind Xavier (and the community) that 911 is for emergencies only.

