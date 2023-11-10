‘There are some similarities:’ Bank robbery near River City Marketplace marks 2nd this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another bank robbery happened on Friday and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said there are similarities to Wednesday’s Regions Bank robbery.

At a briefing this afternoon, JSO said that at around 12:22 p.m. a man walked into the 121 Financial Credit Union on Revell Drive. The suspect slipped a note to one of the tellers and took an unknown amount of money. He then fled on foot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and multiple detectives are working to gather evidence and to identify the suspect.

Police also said that there are some similarities in the suspect’s behavior compared to Wednesday’s robbery.

Action News Jax first brought you the story of the Regions Bank robbery in North Jacksonville on Nov. 8.

JSO was called to 110 Busch Dr. at around 2 p.m. According to police, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller gave that suspect an unknown amount of cash. He then fled on foot.

A spokesperson for JSO said that nobody was hurt or hostages taken.

The suspect fled into a wooded area. Air and K9 units were not successful in locating him.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

