Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade kicks off Saturday at Daily’s Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday marks the annual City of Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will kick off right after 11 a.m. at Daily’s Place and will go throughout Downtown Jacksonville.

It’s such a great opportunity every year to honor our veterans, with Jacksonville being the military town it is, and there will be plenty to enjoy in this parade.

With local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more, it surely will be a sight to see!

Of course, it’ll also include some of Jacksonville’s finest active duty and retired military service members.

However, with any parade, there are several road closures drivers will want to be aware of. Talleyrand Avenue, Lee Street and both Main Street and the Acosta Bridge will be closed until roughly 3 p.m.

Nonetheless, it’s going to be a great time at 11:01 a.m. Saturday as the parade kicks off, and we get the chance to honor the brave service men and women of this River City military town.

