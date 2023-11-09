Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise

Do you own a $2 bill? You might want to examine it closely because it could be worth thousands.

That $2 bill you’re holding could be worth up to $4,500, depending on a number of factors, including series year, type, and seal color, according to United States Currency Auctions.

If your $2 bill dates back to 1886 and has a red seal with a silver certificate, you’re in luck. That bill is worth $4,500. A number of other iterations of the $2 bills with a red seal can also fetch well over a $1,000. Bills with brown seals are also very valuable.

Some $2 bills printed as recently as 2003 and 1995 can be valued at as much as $700.

While $2 bills may not be all too common, there were still 1.2 billion notes in circulation as of 2017, data from the United States Currency Education Program showed.

The first $2 notes are Continentals and are actually nine days older than America.

“On June 25, 1776, the Continental Congress authorized issuance of the $2 denominations in “bills of credit” for the defense of America,” the U.S. Currency Education Program said.

Odds are your $2 bill is worth $2, but it doesn’t hurt to check.

