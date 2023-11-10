Federal judge approves tweaked redlining settlement between DOJ, Ameris Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge approved a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Ameris Bank over redlining allegations.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard approved the agreement on Nov. 7 after both parties refiled it. She initially rejected the motion on Nov. 1 because she thought some of the language in the initial draft was unenforceable.

However, the major provisions in the agreement still stand, which includes Ameris investing $9 million into home ownership in the predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

The DOJ alleged that Atlanta-based Ameris Bank engaged in redlining by failing to provide enough mortgage loans in predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Jacksonville between 2016 and 2021.

Ameris has denied the allegations.

The bank has 18 branches in the Jacksonville market, and as part of the settlement, the company has agreed to open a branch in a Black or Hispanic neighborhood where it currently doesn’t have an office.

Action News Jax told you last month when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the settlement at a news conference in Jacksonville. The DOJ filed a motion to approve the settlement on the same day.

You can read the full consent order below:

