A new tradition: MOSH hosting 1st annual Native American Arts Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History is hosting its 1st annual Native American Arts Festival.

The event runs from Nov. 10-11 and is an immersive event featuring dance, musical performances, workshops and Native American art vendors.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for children and museum members and $29.95 for non-members.

VIP tickets are also available for exclusive access to the event. Interested parties can buy tickets on MOSH’s website.

