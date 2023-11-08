Florida Supreme Court to begin hearing arguments on recreational marijuana use

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the use of recreational marijuana by people ages 21 and older.

According to CBS News, the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading the initiative, needs the Supreme Court to uphold the proposal wording before it can go on the November 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court reviews ballot initiatives to make sure they aren’t confusing for voters and address single subjects. The Smart & Safe Florida committee has submitted enough petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

However, the proposal has drawn criticism and legal pushback from Attorney General Ashley Moody.

CBS News says that the proposed ballot summary, in part, says the measure would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories” for non-medical consumption.

