No one hurt after fire rips through 2 apartments in Duclay neighborhood, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to an extensive fire Monday morning at an apartment complex on Collins Road.

JFRD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the fire and said the fire triggered two alarms.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald is at the scene and found the two-story complex had extensive fire damage.

JFRD told Action News Jax that firefighters responded at around 12:15 a.m. Two apartments were damaged, but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

This is a second alarm fire. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 8, 2023

An extensive fire in Jacksonville’s Duclay neighborhood left the inside of two apartments completely scorched early this morning with JFRD responding to put out the flames. @ActionNewsJax is on scene and working to learn more. JFRD has since left the scene pic.twitter.com/pgGBRpLomA — Logan MacDonald (@LoganMacMedia) November 8, 2023

