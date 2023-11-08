121 Financial Credit Union is accepting materials for its ‘Teddies for Tykes Drive’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 121 Financial Credit Union is hosting its second teddy bear drive in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The “Teddies for Tykes Drive” materials will go to Jacksonville’s critically ill children and their families.

You can donate new teddy bears at any of the credit union’s 7 branches.

You can use the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist HERE.

Read: Unanimous vote in favor to end contract with largest school bus company in Duval County

121 Financial Credit Union branch locations:

Kendall Town, 9730 Hutchinson Park Dr.

Touchton, 9700 Touchton Rd., Suite 104

Westside, 8101 Normandy Blvd.

River City Marketplace, 14023 Revel Dr.

Argyle/Orange Park, 6801 Blanding Blvd.

Mandarin, 11112 San Jose Blvd., Unit 5

Middleburg, 1714 Blanding Blvd.

Read: Controversial Ponte Vedra Inn and Club development project gets greenlight from county commissioners

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.