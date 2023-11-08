Controversial Ponte Vedra Inn and Club development project gets greenlight from county commissioners

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — In a controversial decision, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved a development project that will transform the iconic Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. The proposal, which has faced opposition, is set to undergo massive changes and renovations.

The approval was granted after hours of intense public debate, with only one dissenting vote on the County Commission. The sole commissioner who voted against it revealed that she had received nearly 400 emails from the public regarding the development, with opinions roughly evenly divided.

The St. Johns Board of County Commissioners approved the development plans 4-1, something that county neighbors like Ed Slavin are not very happy about.

Slavin expressed his discontent, saying, “It’s a really flawed project that’s going to hurt the environment and hurt the quality of life, not just in Ponte Vedra but all of St. Johns County.”

The development project aimed to construct future buildings up to 54 feet in height, surpassing the current zoning code limit of 35 feet in St. Johns County. The plan includes the introduction of a new sports club, a parking garage, a revamped surf club, and a modern fitness center, among other updates.

The meeting drew a crowd of over 50 people, representing both supporters and opponents of the project.

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club has been around since 1928, and Gate Petroleum owns the property. Gate Petroleum’s owner, John Peyton, a former mayor of Jacksonville spoke at the meeting.

“We either let this club wither on the vine and be subpar, or we invest and prepare the club for the next 100 years,” Peyton said.

For some county residents, like Slavin, he believes money talks, noting, “Height limits and all that in the zoning code, they are willing to ignore it if it’s a rich guy.”

Gate Petroleum, the company behind the project, sent a statement to Action News Jax that the approval process will result in a more refined renovation plan. However, many neighbors remain concerned about the implications of the building height change on the area and the future of the county.

