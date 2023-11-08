Traffic Advisory: Shands Bridge experiencing closures for repairs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for drivers taking the Shands Bridge.

Intermittent closures are expected as crews work to evaluate and repair portions of the bridge.

FDOT said that one direction of the bridge will be closed in each direction during the repairs. Crews will be on scene directing traffic at designated points. This is to ensure and manage the flow of traffic.

Drivers are asked to pay attention and look for flags, signage, and other safety equipment that will direct motorists safely. Drivers are also being asked to seek alternate routes if at all possible.

FDOT said that the repair work on the Shands Bridge is expected to be completed early Wednesday morning.

