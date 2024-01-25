Bipartisan Senate defense bill to deliver $9 million for upgrades at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has announced that $9 million will be going to upgrades at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

The bipartisan money was secured through the Department of Energy’s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technology (AFFECT) grant program to strengthen energy and national security, Senator Ossoff’s office said in a statement.

“I’m helping deliver these upgrades to strengthen Naval Submarine Base Kings Bar with upgraded energy infrastructure,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I am grateful for the brave men and women based at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay who defend our nation.”

Senator Ossoff has been busy securing funds.

On Wed., Jan 24, Senators Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced money secured to upgrade the Port of Brunswick.

The bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver $15 million for upgrades at the port. This includes improving operations, creating economic opportunities, and strengthening Georgia’s supply chain.

The Port of Brunswick is the second busiest port in the nation for rolling cargo like cars and trucks.

