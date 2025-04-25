‘Bittersweet’: Downtown brewery Intuition Ale Works going up for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner and founder of Intuition Ale Works, a Jacksonville staple for locally-brewed beer, announced Friday that he plans to sell the company.

Intuition opened in Riverside nearly 15 years ago, before outgrowing the location and moving to Downtown Jacksonville in 2016.

At its new location, it’s become a popular spot to celebrate before a Jaguars game and enjoy live music.

The owner said that since its conception, the Intuition team has tripled in size and spread its drinks to venues all over the city.

“Having said all of this, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to pursue a sale of Intuition,” said Ben Davis. “It’s been an incredible ride, but I have taken Intuition as far as I can. We are actively seeking buyers that will maintain our company values and culture, while leading Intuition into a new era.”

Intuition Ale Works Ben Davis, owner and founder of Intuition Ale Works

A timeline of the sale has not yet been announced, but Davis said the goal is to move the company into its next chapter with “strength and stability.”

The owner has assured customers that for now, nothing is changing.

The tap room and Bier Hall will remain open, and the beer won’t stop flowing.

“I am eternally grateful for the tremendous support that Intuition has received over the years. It’s a huge point of pride for myself and our entire staff to know how much the brand means to so many people in this city.”

His final message Friday: “Don’t forget to always DRINK LOCAL.”

You can visit Intuition during afternoons and evenings, Tuesday through Sunday.

