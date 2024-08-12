Blackberry Smoke to play at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre November 7th for the ‘Be Right Here’ Tour

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is set to welcome Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke as they bring their “Be Right Here Tour” to the stage on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The evening will feature a special performance by guest artist Southall.

Fans eager to catch the show can purchase tickets starting this Friday, August 16, at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available for purchase online via Ticketmaster.com and at the venue’s Box Office, with prices ranging from $34.50 to $59.50.

Blackberry Smoke’s “Be Right Here Tour” coincides with the release of their latest album, *Be Right Here*. The album, which was recorded in 2022 and 2023, reflects the band’s growth over the past two decades and their ability to find silver linings in challenging times. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and Savannah’s Georgia Mae studio, the album carries a distinct, deep-in-the-pocket feel, shaped by the band’s surroundings and experiences.

The November 7th show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre promises to be an unforgettable night of music, with doors opening at 5:00 pm and the concert starting at 6:30 pm. For more information on the event, visit their official page HERE.

Don’t miss the chance to see Blackberry Smoke live—tickets are expected to sell quickly!

