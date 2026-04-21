Donations being accepted for firefighters battling Clay County blaze

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — As first responders continue battling wildfires in the area, residents have the opportunity to donate in Clay County. A donation drive accepting snacks, water and drinks is stationed at the Clay County Exhibit Hall Fairgrouds. It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday though Thursdays. Organizers may extend the drive depending on the fire situation.

Pickup trucks little by little staggered onto the Clay county fairgrounds early Tuesday and produced cases upon cases of water. It was delivered by members of the community. Leann Wilkes of Green Cove Springs was one of the first to donate. While everyone was dealing with their own personal fires, Wilkes found time for others.

“We have a lot of friends and family that are evacuating right now and animals and we’re animal lovers as well so we came out to just drop off some drinks to try to help support,” said Wilkes.

Then there was James Hamilton, in his green pick up —putting himself in the shoes of the evacuees.

“I wish I could donate more. I really do. It could be my house in jeopardy, you just never know” said Hamilton.

And as residents tell us, Clay County is a community.

“I hope everyone gets out. I’m sure they will our community stick together pretty well so they’re gonna be out here donating as well” said Wilkes.

“What made you feel compelled to come out here and donate to first responders?”

The county has opened a call center for any questions relating to the large fire. It’s 877-252-9362.

Read: County-by-County | Live updates on Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia wildfires

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