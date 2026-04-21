WATCH: Florida Forest Service update on Clay County wildfire

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership gave an update Tuesday in Green Cove Springs on the Railroad fire in Clay and Putnam counties.

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