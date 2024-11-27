Blackshear family waits for arrest of people responsible for killing mother, Kimberly Guess

PIERCE COUNTY, Fla. — A Blackshear family is still waiting for answers after a 34-year-old mother, Kimberly Guess, was shot and killed a little over a month ago.

Her family said they are grieving this holiday season and still waiting for justice.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to Kimberly’s family who said they are now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help find her killer.

“This is not right. We have to spend Thanksgiving without my daughter and my grandchildren’s mother. This is not fair,” said Shirley Lee, Kimberly’s mother.

The family said it has been a painful six weeks after she was gunned down in her front yard in the early morning of October 17th as she was leaving to go to work.

“It’s hard not to see your mom every day when you wake up,” said Kimberly’s daughter, Bailey.

11-year-old Bailey Warren made the 911 call to get help for her mom.

The Family said Kimberly Guess was shot at around 5:20 AM and two of those bullets hit her car. Kimberly’s older brother Ricky Thornton said that based on the investigation so far, it looks like it was a planned attack.

“They caught her by surprise. They came around when she got to the car, shot her, and just left,” said Thornton.

The family said they are waiting for who they’re calling a “coward” to turn himself in and they have plastered signs outside Kimberly’s home to let that sentiment be known.

We reached out to the Blackshear Police Department for comment on this case; they told Action News Jax in a statement:

“This case remains under investigation. We are still actively pursuing leads. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the police department directly.”

Family members are offering $10,000 for the arrest of the people responsible for Kimberly’s death. Her brother Ricky Thornton stresses you can call him, remain anonymous, and still get the money if it leads to an arrest.

