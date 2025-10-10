Blue Angels coming to Jacksonville Beach for the Sea and Sky Air Show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A U.S. Navy tradition will return to the coastline of Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, known for their precision flying and dynamic aerial maneuvers will be at the Sea & Sky Air Show.

“The Sea & Sky Air Show will bring families, neighbors, and visitors together to experience an unforgettable display of skill and teamwork,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement when the show was announced in December. “We are grateful to the Blue Angels for their service, for their role as ambassadors of goodwill, and for bringing the thrill and magic of naval flight back to our proud military community.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

PHOTOS: U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice at NAS Jax in 2021

0 of 3 Blue Angels in Jacksonville Members of the Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron ((U.S. Navy photo AN Nick Davis/Released)) Blue Angels in Jacksonville Members of the Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron ((U.S. Navy photo AN Nick Davis/Released)) Blue Angels in Jacksonville The U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team. ((U.S. Navy photo AN Nick Davis/Released))

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The show is a Beaches tradition since 2001.

“I want to thank the City of Jacksonville for working so hard with us to bring the Sea & Sky Show – along with the Blue Angels – back to Jacksonville Beach,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said in a statement when the show was announced in December. “This is a big day for all of us. We can’t wait to show off our community, celebrate the military, and enjoy the show next year.”

For more information on shuttles, parking and how to buy VIP tickets, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.