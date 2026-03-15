Blue Crab Festival returning to Palatka Memorial Day weekend

PALATKA, Fla. — The Blue Crab Festival is set to return to downtown Palatka May 22–24 along the St. Johns Riverfront.

Organizers say the festival is coming back as a volunteer-led event, with community members helping bring the longtime tradition back to the area.

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The festival will feature two live entertainment stages, a ski show on the St. Johns River, and a family-friendly Kids Zone with free and paid activities.

The entertainment lineup is expected to be announced on April 1.

More information, including volunteer opportunities and future announcements, will be posted on the festival’s Facebook page and at PalatkaBlueCrab.com.

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