2026 Atlantic hurricane season: Camden, Glynn special needs residents can register with health dept.

CAMDEN AND GLYNN COUNTIES, Ga. — People living in Camden and Glynn counties who have special medical needs or limited transportation options can register with the Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry.

You can apply for the Hurricane Registry in one of two ways:

Residents of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh County can call toll-free to 1-833-CHD-REGISTRY (1-833-243-7344). A representative will take some basic information and then your local health department will follow up with you to complete the application.

(1-833-243-7344). A representative will take some basic information and then your local health department will follow up with you to complete the application. Visit the Coastal Health District website at coastalhealthdistrict.org/registry to download an application. Once completed, the application should be mailed or hand-delivered to your local county health department.

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Examples of qualifying conditions include individuals with no transportation access and:

who need assistance with activities of daily living like eating, taking medication, dressing, bathing, communicating, transferring from bed to chair, and toileting.

who require life-saving medical support such as IV medication, tube feeding, dialysis and supplemental oxygen, and power-dependent equipment.

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