$6.3M road upgrade to start in Palatka on June 1

PALATKA, Fla. — A $6.3 million road improvement project in Palatka is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1.

The work involves milling and resurfacing on Reid Street, from the Memorial Bridge to State Road 19.

Drivers will also see work being done on Crill Avenue, from east of Osceola Street to south of Carr Street.

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Improvements include drainage upgrades, curbs and gutters, traffic signals, highway signing, sidewalks and bicycle paths.

No lane closures are permitted on Reid Street between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Work will happen at night. Work on Crill Avenue will take place during the day.

The project is estimated to be completed by fall 2027.

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