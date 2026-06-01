First Alert Weather: A few showers and storms on Monday, increasing coverage for Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible through and just after sunrise.

It will be another hot and humid day with temperatures rising into the upper 80s/lower 90s inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A few showers are possible well south of Jacksonville through the mid-to-late morning.

A few showers and storms are possible in NE Florida south of I-10 this afternoon. Generally speaking, there will be less coverage of afternoon storms today.

Tuesday afternoon will feature another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible through Tuesday night.

Unseasonably dry air will push into the area for the second half of the week, shutting off rain chances and dropping humidity.

Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the 60s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TROPICS: First day of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms in NE Florida. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 70/83

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 65/83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.