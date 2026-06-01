Icemen’s 2026-27 schedule: Celebrating a decade of hockey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have released their 2026-27 schedule, marking the team’s 10th season of hockey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Opening Night for the anniversary season is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

The 10th season promises continuous action, featuring rivalry matchups, weekend battles and fan-favorite theme nights.

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Mark your calendars for these dates:

Opening Night will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:00 p.m.

Two School Day Games are scheduled for students on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Feb. 11, with both games starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Icemen will host a Military Appreciation Weekend from Friday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, Feb. 28, to honor service members.

Information regarding season memberships, group outings and single-game tickets will be made available soon.

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Jacksonville Icemen 2026-27 Schedule Opening night Oct. 31 (Credit: Jacksonville Icemen)

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