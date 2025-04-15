Body-cam video shows what led up to Jacksonville police shooting, killing man in March

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared officer body-camera video showing the moments before a deadly police shooting that happened in March in the San Jose neighborhood.

Police said they were responding to a call in which 28-year-old Alquan Suydam abused his pregnant girlfriend.

The video is a bit blurry, but it shows Suydam pull out what appears to be a gun and point it at officers.

Suydam died soon after the shooting.

JSO is continuing to review the shooting to see if it was justified.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

