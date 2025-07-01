Body found behind Clay County grocery store

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man who was found dead Saturday behind a Middleburg grocery store. The body of John Downden, 57, was found Saturday behind Winn-Dixie, 2720 Blanding Blvd.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Fire Rescue responded to the scene after a witness reported seeing what appeared to be a deceased person.

Dowden was a homeless individual known to frequent the area, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office news release states. “At this time, there does not appear to be any obvious and outward signs of foul play,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.