Body remains discovered in Lake City, police are still trying to identify body

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police is asking the community for help with any information about human remains found at 637 Southwest Commerce Drive.

When officers arrived at the wooded lot skeletal remains were confirmed to be human.

The identity of the dead person and the cause of death are not yet known.

Read: Denial and deflection: Inside Terrell Lewis’ interrogation for multiple murders

The remains were collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and sent to the medical examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Investigator R. Poteat at 386-758-5469.

Read: Heat likely culprit for shattering glass on Jacksonville house door

Report information anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO: 2 people shot overnight in Longbranch neighborhood by unknown assailant

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.