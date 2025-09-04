Bold City Ball returns September 19 to celebrate historic preservation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bold City Ball, celebrating historic preservation, is set to return on September 19 at the Karpeles Grand in Historic Springfield.

Organized by the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council (SPAR) in partnership with the San Marco Preservation Society, Historic Eastside CDC, and the Jacksonville History Center, the event aims to honor the legacy of preservationists who have worked to maintain the city’s historic charm.

The Bold City Ball will feature an “Old Hollywood Glam” theme, complete with a live jazz band, open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction.

The Karpeles Grand, the venue for the event, is a historic building over 100 years old that has been restored to host various special events.

Proceeds from the event will benefit SPAR’s Endowed Charitable Fund with The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.

The event is made possible by sponsors, including Sextant Wealth Advisory Group with Raymond James, General Sign Service, the Karpeles Grand, Coastal Creation Video, Jay Grubb Photography, and Fun Coast Bartending.

For more information, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]