JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Different Like Me tackles the difficult question children with disabilities often ask their parents.

Different Like Me is the latest book by Author and Co-Founder of Henderson Haven, Sherri Henderson. When the author is faced with this question from their son Trey, who has Down Syndrome, Henderson responded with a heartfelt poem titled Different Like Me.

This book is specifically tailored to parents with children who have special needs. The book helps them emphasize to their child that being different doesn’t make them wrong.

This is Henderson’s second book, and again, the result of her personal experience. When Trey, who was 29 years old, when he 2qw diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, she struggled to find resources that could explain the condition of dementia to individuals with Down Syndrome and intellectual disabilities in simple terms. So, she created Picture Memories: Understanding Dementia, a compelling picture book that describes how the disease takes away the memories we hold dear. This book has received endorsements from local and national experts, including the National Down Syndrome Society, making it a valuable resource not only for Alzheimer’s patients with developmental delays but also for their young relatives, caregivers, and adult family members.

Different Like Me is now available at hendersonhaven.org/difflikeme for $20.00. Special pricing is available for organizations wishing to order a larger quantity.

