CBS47 and FOX30 are filling the days with holiday cheer on TV

In the months of November and December CBS ad FOX will have holiday programming.

Starting with CBS, they will be airing the annual thanksgiving parade. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, feature musical performances, and conclude with the iconic Santa Claus riding on his sleigh.

On Nov. 24, Cedric the Entertainer and his team of video-seeking “Elves” have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a “sled” full of hilarious moments from all parts of the globe. Cedric’s made his list…he’s checked it twice…and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.

On Dec. 4,5,7,8 & 18, The #1 series in daytime returns to primetime with THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT CHRISTMAS WEEK featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday themed episodes, including OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY on Monday, Dec. 4, COLLEGE STUDENTS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Tuesday, Dec. 5, BLIND HOLIDATE on Thursday, Dec. 7, HOLIDAY HEROES on Friday, Dec, 8 and HOLIDAYS WITH THE FAMILY on Monday, Dec. 18.

On Dec. 15, Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

On Dec. 22 it is the 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

And on Dec. 31 Ring in the New Year with the CBS Original Music Special NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH.

On FOX, the celebrations start in December.

Here are the shows to look forward to:

FOX Features Third Annual TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas on Tuesday, December 5

Feast on Gordon Ramsay’s Two-Night Event, MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays on Sunday, December 10 & Monday, December 11

Merry Masked Singer ! FOX’s Annual The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along. Debuts on a Special Night, Tuesday December 12

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Returns with Two-Night Special, Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19

FOX’s Animation Domination Fan Favorites The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy Continue Tradition of Holiday Hysterics

