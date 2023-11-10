Jags vs 49ers: What fans need to know before they head to the EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The game will begin at 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX. The play-by-play announcer will be Joe Davis, the color commentor is Daryl Johnston, and the sideline reporter will be Pam Oliver.

Jacksonville is on a five-game winning streak and enters the game 6-2 in the season. The Jaguars are 2-0 against NFC opponents so far this season.

Here is what people need to know before seeing the Jaguars on Sunday:

With near capacity crowds at this weekend’s game, the Jaguars are urging ticket-holding fans to get to their seats early and get loud for kick off. Jaguars’ players and the coaches want to hear and feel that fan energy and excitement.

Construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. Additionally, parking is limited as Lot P is closed for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. New this year, mobile parking passes should be downloaded and saved prior to arrival to be easily scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found here.

Fans who show a valid 49ers vs. Jaguars game ticket will be granted free admission to the fair located in the EverBank Stadium parking lot. Admission is only valid for Sunday, Nov. 12 only.

Fans are invited to experience the new Miller Electric Center Pro Shop on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game day at 9 a.m. Fans can expect the store to be open on Thursdays and Fridays before home games and Fridays before away games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the season.

HOMECOMING GAME

The Jaguars will welcome approximately 100 Legends players that will be in attendance and recognized in the North End Zone prior to kick off to celebrate Homecoming Weekend. Jaguars’ favorites including John Henderson, Jimmy Smith, Josh Scobee, Tony Brackens and others will be in attendance and participate in game entertainment.

FAN REMINDERS

Be Clear on Game Day – The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing and Parking - Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Stay Cool – Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Arrive Early – Guests arriving to the stadium complex after 10 a.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

GAME DAY TIMELINE

9 a.m. All parking lots open

9 a.m. Game day ticket office opens (North End Zone between Gates 2 and 3)

9 a.m. Miller Electric Center opens for team store, photo ops and cornhole

10 a.m. Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

10 a.m. Gates 1 and 4 open

10 a.m. Fan Entertainment Zone opens (South End Zone between Gates 1 and 4)

11 a.m. All stadium gates and areas open

12:48 p.m. First DUUUVAL

12:49 p.m. Jaxson de Ville aerial stunt

12:50 p.m. The ROAR of the Jaguars performance

12:53 p.m. Jaguars offensive player introductions

1 p.m. Kickoff

