Border Patrol, ICE ‘did not enter’ local schools, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Thursday afternoon to address “rampant rumors” surrounding a local Customs and Border Patrol operation.

PCSO said in a Facebook post that it, and the Florida Highway Patrol, assisted CBP in its operation in Crescent City.

The information PCSO shared was not related to the operation itself, but what it called “rumors” related to nearby schools.

“Border patrol and ICE did not enter Middleton Burney Elementary or Crescent City Junior-Senior High School,” PCSO wrote. “No students, teachers, parents or adults were threatened by Border Patrol, ICE or local law enforcement.”

PCSO said its portion of the operation involved assisting in traffic stops in the area.

“It is our understanding that attendance was down in these schools, which is unfortunate since it is during state testing. But again, no students were removed from school and no law enforcement other than our youth resource deputies and Guardians were present on school campuses,” PCSO said.

PCSO said it would not share any information on the CBP operation itself.

