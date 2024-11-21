Both suspects in Chad Mullen’s murder case plead ‘not guilty’

Both women charged in the Chad Mullen murder case in Putnam County have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

This follows their arrests earlier this month.

30-year-old Caylen Deller made an appearance in court today. She traded in her horse-riding attire for a dark blue jumper.

Her public defender, Brian Smith said Deller waived an arraignment earlier this week and presented a written plea of not guilty.

Deller is facing first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend Chad Mullen.

Her Co-defendant Tina Lee-Ellis was also in court today. She is accused of helping Deller hide Mullen’s body and charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

However, both women are additionally charged with tampering with evidence and failure to report death to conceal the death.

Attorneys spoke to Judge Alicia Washington and were negotiating a possible bond for Tina Lee-Ellis.

Caylen Deller and Tina Lee-Ellis walked freely for several weeks after Mullen was reported missing in mid-September.

They were both arrested and booked in early November after a tip led to the discovery of Chad Mullen’s body, which was found buried in a shallow grave in Hastings.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir reached out to Caylen Deller’s attorney, Brian Smith after the hearing. He declined to comment.

Deller’s next court date is January 9th.

