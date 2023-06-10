Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida begins free summer camps for local kids and teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida (BGCNF) are offering free summer camps from June 12 to July 21.

The camps are designed to promote confidence, character development, and teamwork in the lives of thousands of young people from traditionally underserved communities during the summer season.

Boys & Girls Club Camps will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 44 different Boys & Girls Club locations across Alachua, Clay, Duval & St. Johns counties and exclusive day camp, McKenzie’s Camp Deep Pond.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

BGCNF camps offer indoor and outdoor activities that 5,200+ kids and teens across Northeast Florida can benefit from during the summer season. BGCNF provides highly-trained staff, mentors, and volunteers who are dedicated to helping young people have new and exciting experiences, safely.

These free, daily summer camp activities offer an incredible opportunity for kids and teens to experience a summer like no other, from learning to ride bikes and creating art to exclusive field trips to McKenzie’s Camp Deep Pond with archery and roasting s’mores.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Limited summer camp seats are still available at select Clay County Boys & Girls Clubs!

Participants can register for free at: https://www.bgcnf.org/clay

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.