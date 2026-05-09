Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida receives $25K grant for Career Launch program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida announced it received a $25,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

The Boys & Girls Club says the funding will support the Career Launch program at the Clanzel T. Brown Teen Center, which serves youth in Downtown Jacksonville and surrounding urban core neighborhoods.

The Career Launch program is a workforce development and career readiness initiative for youth ages 12 to 18. It helps teens assess their skills and interests, explore various professional careers and trades, make educational decisions and prepare to successfully enter the workforce.

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The Boys & Girls Club says the grant will enhance programming at the Clanzel T. Brown Teen Center, expanding access to career exploration resources, mentorship opportunities and hands-on learning experiences.

“Career Launch is about opening doors and helping our teens see what’s possible for their future,” Wyatt Parlette, Chief Operating Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, said. “This investment from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida allows us to deepen our impact at the Clanzel Teen Center and provide young people with the tools, confidence and real-world exposure they need to succeed in today’s workforce.”

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Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida has helped young people to achieve great futures for more than 60 years. The organization operates 59 Clubs across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties. These include 13 community-based Clubs, 40 school-based sites and six park locations.

More than 18,000 registered young people are served by these Clubs, with an additional 53,855 youth reached through community outreach.

Club programs promote five core areas: Character & Leadership, Education & Workforce Readiness, the Arts, Health & Wellness and Sports & Recreation. Additional information can be found at bgcnf.org.

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