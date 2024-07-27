Boyz II Men to perform in Jacksonville on October 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bold Events and Live Nation have announced that Boyz II Men, the four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and best-selling R&B group of all time, will be coming to Jacksonville on Friday, October 4.

Known for penning and performing some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades, Boyz II Men will bring all their hits to Jacksonville this fall.

General on-sale begins Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. For complete tour and ticket information, visit their website HERE.

Boyz II Men’s past hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others. Their recent albums have also earned them major critical acclaim, with their Decca label debut, *Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA* (Decca/Universal), released on November 13, 2007, earning them two Grammy nominations.

