Bradford County Fire Rescue: Wildfire in Lawtey grows to 75 acres

LAWTEY, Fla. — Sunday evening, the Bradford County Fire Rescue reported that in Lawtey, a wildfire had grown to an estimated 75 acres.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire is 50% contained and authorities say that there are currently no homes in danger.

The fire reportedly started around 1 p.m. at the 1400 block of NW 241st Street on Sunday.

Throughout the day, firefighters have been working to contain the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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