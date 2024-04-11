Bradford County deputies looking for man missing since Monday

STARKE, Fla. — Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating Joel Wallick.

Wallick, 45, was last seen walking away from Holiday Inn Express at 1511 U.S. 301 in Starke on April 8 at 11:50 a.m. He was last seen wearing a light polka-dot shirt, gray shorts, white and black shoes and a black bookbag on his back.

Wallick is a white man with brown hair. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches.

Anyone with information about Wallick’s whereabouts is asked to call Bradford County Sheriff’s Office at 904-966-6161.

