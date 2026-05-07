Brantley County leaders gather in Nahunta to unify aid organizations

NAHUNTA, Ga. — The recovery process for Brantley County continues as the Highway 82 fire winds down. Officials met in Nahunta Thursday morning to unify organizations that want to help in the relief efforts.

“Zion, this meeting today was all about recovery. We’re bringing all the partners that are trying to unify all of the different faces of people that are willing to be so generous and donate time. Donate funds and donate resources all into one space so that we have a concerted effort to basically rebuild our community,” said Brantley County Manager, Joey Cason. “The good news is hallelujah that we hope to be 90% contained by the end of the day today,” Cason added.

What also happened on Thursday is that several local organizations were given a charitable gift for their hard work during the Highway 82 fire.

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“We’ve just given $15,000 to be spread across the five different volunteer fire departments here in Brantley County. We’ve given $12,000 to Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta,” said Keeva Kase, President & CEO of Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation

Receiving the check on behalf of Southside Baptist was their 25-year-old youth pastor, ironically named Brantley.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” said Pastor Brantley Sloan.

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“We’re pretty inundated with supplies, and the issue with that is that folks who lost their home don’t have a place to put supplies. And so getting a monetary donation helps us further down the road,” Sloan added.

The county is finishing its damage assessments. They’ll give that figure to GEMA and the state insurance commissioner to finalize it. GEMA then gives the assessment to Georgia’s Governor, who then requests FEMA aid.

“We’re beginning to build a better Brantley starting now,” said Cason.

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